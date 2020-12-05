Original Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, wife Brittany leaving show

Vanderpump Rules type TV Show network Bravo genre Reality

It looks like Jax Taylor is no longer the No. 1 guy in the group.

He and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are the latest reality stars to exit Vanderpump Rules.

On Friday, Taylor announced on Instagram that the couple, who married last season, would not be returning to the Bravo reality series. "The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life," he wrote. "Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

"@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts," he concluded. "Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can't wait for to share what we have planned. Have a great weekend."

A Bravo spokesperson confirmed Taylor and Cartwright's departure to EW.

Taylor is the most recent cast member to leave the series. In June, Bravo and Evolution Media released a statement announcing that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni would not be returning to the show after coming under fire for past racism, as detailed by former cast member Faith Stowers. (The four all posted apologies online.) Stowers, Schroeder, and Doute all had previous relations with Taylor, who was known for his womanizing ways on the show before marrying Cartwright.

Following that exodus, fans also called for the firing of Taylor on similar grounds of racism, noting that he'd previously accused Stowers of committing crimes in a tweet. It remains unclear if Taylor was fired from the Bravo series or left of his own volition.

Cartwright and Taylor previously had a one-season spin-off, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, in which they traveled to Cartwright's home state. The nature of their departure remains murky, but there could be a new spin-off afoot given Taylor's remarks about new endeavors and their future plans.

Always the bad boy of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor, whose real name is Jason Michael Cauchi, has only seen his relationships become more volatile over his years on the show. His serial cheating and penchant for gossip made him a polarizing figure, and he'd often crossed the line engaging in vicious arguments and fistfights, and even being charged with a felony after shoplifting a pair of sunglasses.

Taylor had claimed that Cartwright was reforming him, but in the previous season, his friendship with Tom Sandoval completely imploded.