The 15-year-old high school student spoke to EW exclusively about that insane finale scene and his secret role in The Umbrella Academy upcoming season.

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for the Euphoria season 2 finale.

Javon Walton, a.k.a. the gun-toting and drug dealing Ashtray on HBO's Euphoria, lives a very different life from his on screen character. He's just returned from school when he sat down for a Zoom call with EW. He reveals that two odd things happened to him that day. He got dress coded for wearing green pants and he miraculously enjoyed math class.

Walton has managed to make what should be an extremely unlikeable character, a child who kills and beats people with seemingly no regret, into one of the most beloved characters on the show. In a now infamous scene from the finale episode of season 2, Ashtray stabs a fellow drug dealer, has a shoot out with an entire SWAT team and accidentally wounds his brother Fez (Angus Cloud), all within a matter of minutes. But he sadly didn't survive to tell the tale... or so we think?

Here, Walton talks to EW exclusively about preparing for that final scene, doing his own stunts and what's next for him.

Javon Walton Javon Walton hints at returning for season 3 of 'Euphoria' | Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: I, along with possibly other viewers of Euphoria, were a little bit confused when that final scene happened. Why did Ashtray go into the bathroom and what exactly was his goal there? Can you explain what you think was going through Ash's mind at that moment?

JAVON WALTON: So to start off, he thinks he could just run through all those SWAT team members. And I know he knew he was taking a big risk, but I feel like in the back of his mind, he definitely knew that he had a chance against all of them and you know, it takes one shot. But he really was going crazy, shooting all over the place. He got part of the job done, but really he just was protecting Fez at the end of the day and protecting his home. Cause that's really all he cares about is Fez and protecting his home and he does not want to go to foster home, you know? And if that's risking his life, then that's risking his life.

Yes, exactly. It felt like he was really being protective over Fez, obviously that's why he was risking his life and Fez was going to risk his life for Ash. So it kind of went both ways.

Super, super loyal.

Yes. That brotherly bond is so strong. So, when did Sam break the news to you Ashtray was going to be shot?

So, it was actually Fez that was supposed to die first. And then like a day before we shot, they changed the whole script and had to rewrite the whole script overnight. And the rehearsals with the whole SWAT team were long. Cause we had to figure out the exact shooting, the exact movement of where I'm shooting. Cause it was a real gun, just a cold gun with blanks in it. So when I was shooting, I felt like the kickback and all of that. So I found out like a day before.

Wow, that's wild. And you end up accidentally shooting Fez, but we don't really know what happens to him after he's taken away. Did you have any sort of inkling as to what might have happened?

Well you see him get arrested, so I'm sure he is going to be in the back of a cop car. And with Ashtray, we're not a 100 percent if he's dead, because you saw absolutely no blood, right? And you didn't see him fall. You did hear the bullet, but you didn't see him get shot. So, there's little things that could potentially bring him back for another season.

Euphoria Angus Cloud Angus Cloud plays Fezco on 'Euphoria.' | Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

Speaking of, do you have any hopes or wishes for Ashtray if he comes back in season 3?

I hope he realizes that drugs isn't the right path for him. He needs to just focus on himself cause he's given another chance at life if he is back. So, you know, he needs to make the most of it. He's a 13-year-old boy in the show, you know, he has a lot to live for.

This season Fez brought Faye to live with him and Ashtray. Do you think that Ash warmed up to Faye as time went on?

No. I don't think he warms up to anybody except his brother, that's about it. You know, he's been with Fez for so long so he can trust him, but he doesn't trust anybody else.

Now going back to the beginning of the season, were you wondering how that Mouse storyline was going to be resolved since it was somewhat of a season 1 cliffhanger? Were you shocked when you realized what was about to go down?

Yeah, I was wondering how they were going do that whole thing. And when I knew I was going to hit him in the head with the hammer, that was so cool. Cause we had to really practice that stunt, I was jumping from the couch and I had to like, almost like jump in the air to hit him and then immediately go to the other side. So figuring out that stunt, it took a good little minute. But I feel bad because I miss him on the show. I also do all my own stunts too, so I did that all myself.

For this season I know that Sam might've cut a few lines to make your character even more mysterious. Were there any lines or scenes that you wish people could have seen?

So there was this party scene for New Years. I was at the pool and I was sitting down and I was like flirting with this one girl, which was a really funny scene. And I really wish they kept that. And it was funny cause Sam was feeding me lines for that. And he was like, just say this. And he said, 'are you spiritual?' And I had to copy that. It was so funny and it was a really cool moment. So I wish he didn't cut it, but you know, it is what it is.

Are you on TikTok?

Yes. On TikTok I've been seeing the fan edits that people have been making. And they are amazing. Like some of them are like really young and they're making like such amazing edits. It's so surprising what they're doing.

And there are many fan theories swirling. Have you seen any crazy ones, like the theory that you're the third Jacobs brother?

I have seen that theory, which doesn't really make sense to me. Somebody posted a comment on a TikTok and they said exactly what happened in episode eight before it even happened. And I was like, 'How did they know the whole thing?' Wow, that is insane.

Congratulations on joining the cast of The Umbrella Academy for season 3.

I appreciate that. Super excited to be part of the cast now.

Can you tell anything about your character or what you'll be doing for the next season?

So, it's all pretty private right now, including my character, but Steve Blackman and Jeff King did an amazing job developing my character. And it's not part of the Sparrow Academy. Everybody thinks it's pretty crazy, what my character is. For sure people aren't going to be able to leak this one. It is too random for people to be able to leak it, but it's a really lovable character and I can't wait for you all to see.

And was there an audition process for the role?

No, there was no audition process. I was called by Jeff King and he asked me if I wanted to be a part of The Umbrella Academy, and of course I did. It's a really, really cool project and I've watched the previous seasons.

Is there anything else you'd like to say to the fans of Euphoria?

Honestly, just thank you guys so much for supporting me. I can't wait for Euphoria season 3 to start production so we can get that out to you guys.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

