Jason Sudeikis 'can't give a definitive answer' about future of Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis has long said he planned to tell a three-season arc in his Apple TV+ sitcom about an American who becomes the manager of a British soccer team. But the ex-Saturday Night Live star has also been vague about whether the saga will go on after the end of that third season.

Jason Sudeikis in season 3 of Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso' season 3 | Credit: Apple TV +

When EW spoke with Sudeikis in the spring of 2021 for our Ted Lasso season 2 cover story we asked him if he might continue the show after Apple inevitably backs the money truck up to his door. "It's called the iMoney truck," the actor said with a laugh. "I'm glad they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't."

Turns out, things haven't gotten any clearer in the two years since. With Ted Lasso season 3 premiering March 15, EW checked in with Sudeikis on Monday and again asked him if the new shows would be the beloved sitcom's final episodes.

"We talked about this how many years ago, two years ago now," said Sudeikis. "I mean, it is [the end] of this story, yeah, for sure. We wrote a series finale. I'm still working on it, we're still editing. I hear people loud and clear. I take it as a compliment, we all do, that people would want more. But the stories have to service that endeavour. It can't be the other way around. But this story is being told the way we had hoped and dreamed that it would be told and the fact that we got to do that is thrilling enough. But, yeah, I can't give you a definitive answer of if it were to come back and not set myself up to being called a liar."

So Sudeikis is not definitively saying this is the last season?

"I mean, it's definitively the last season of this story, that I can say," he explained. "Everything else, you know, there's lots of variables with all that stuff, but the first and foremost is the stories, the characters."

