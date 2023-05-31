Jason Sudeikis says Ted Lasso story is 'done'

"We only conceived these three [seasons]," says the show's co-creator and star.

"This story is done," he told hosts Dana Carvey and David Spade. "It sounds like such a political answer, but it's the truth. We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing."

Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso' Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso' | Credit: Apple TV+

This week's season 3 finale of Ted Lasso certainly had the feeling of a series finale, offering a glimpse into the future of many of its characters, including Sudeikis' titular soccer coach.

Per Sudeikis, the Ted Lasso team has "thought about" the possibility of spin-offs. "Whether it's [a book], whether it's doing podcasts about the episodes to offer those audio commentaries... just to talk through things and the themes," he said. "And also it would explain the show in a much more cerebral way than I ever would have been able to explain it to anybody. Yeah, there's opportunities, I think, for spin-offs."

Although Apple TV+ has yet to confirm the show's fate, Sudeikis has often discussed the three-season arc he initially envisioned for Ted Lasso, as well as the possibility that its deep bench of characters could continue on in some fashion.

"I'm glad they are willing to pay for those three seasons," Sudeikis told EW in 2021. "As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't."

Listen to the full Fly on the Wall episode with Sudeikis below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: