Jason Sudeikis shows solidarity with racially abused soccer players at Ted Lasso premiere

Jason Sudeikis showed support for three racially abused English soccer players on Thursday night while attending a premiere event for season 2 of Ted Lasso.

On Sunday, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka failed to score in the penalty shoot-out at the final of the UEFA European Championship, helping to secure Italy's victory over England. The trio were subsequently subjected to racial abuse online. England manager Gareth Southgate described the abuse as "unforgivable" while Prince Williams issued a statement saying he was "sickened" by what had happened. Four people have been arrested for abusing the players.

Jason Sudeikis Jason Sudeikis supported Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka at "Ted Lasso" season 2 premiere in West Hollywood, Calif. | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sudeikis, who plays the manager of an English soccer club in Ted Lasso, is clearly of the same opinion as Southgate and the Duke of Cambridge. The Saturday Night Live veteran and Emmy nominee attended the Ted Lasso premiere at West Hollywood's Pacific Design Center wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words, "Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo."

This isn't the first time Sudeikis has let his clothes do the talking. When he remotely accepted a SAG Award for his portrayal of Lasso, the actor wore a "My Body My Choice" sweater.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ July 23.