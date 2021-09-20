The former SNL star had a big night at the Emmys.

Lorne Michaels teases Jason Sudeikis' return to Saturday Night Live: He'll be 'coming back soon'

Saturday Night Live Close this dialog window Streaming Options

SNL boss Lorne Michaels shared the news backstage at the Emmys on Sunday night, after his show won Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

"Jason Sudeikis will be coming back soon," Michaels said in the press room, while also hinting that his comment was related to an earlier question about upcoming hosts.

The news came shortly after Sudeikis had claimed the award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy for his title role in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso — his first career Emmy win.

Lorne Michaels Jason Sudeikis Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis at the 2021 Emmys | Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sudeikis thanked his former executive producer in his acceptance speech, though he also joked that Michaels was likely using the facilities at the moment. (He "went to go take a dump now, perfect," the actor quipped.)

Backstage, Michaels praised the SNL alum, telling reporters he was "so happy" for Sudeikis.

The actor and funnyman exited SNL after a decade-long run in 2013, announcing his departure during a visit to The Late Show With David Letterman.

Saturday Night Live Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Jason Sudeikis on 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: Theo Wargo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"A person can go as long as they want — I mean, Lorne's been kicking butt at it for 33 out of the 38 years," Sudeikis said at the time. "But me, yeah, no — I'm definitely done."

He's come back numerous times over the years, including playing then-candidate Joe Biden in 2019 and 2020.

SNL returns for its 47th season Oct. 2, while the Ted Lasso season 2 finale streams Oct. 8 on Apple TV+.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: