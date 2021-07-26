Jason Sudeikis reveals origin of his famed SNL dance and why he did it again on Ted Lasso

"Trust me, man, there's nothing I've done on SNL that people have enjoyed more, spoken to me more about, than that dancing on What Up With That?" says Sudeikis. "When people ask me [about] a favorite sketch, in those final three seasons or so I think it was doing What Up With That? It became one of those sketches that, when the set would start to be built on stage during a commercial break, you'd hear the energy in the f---ing room change. Everybody had a role, everybody had a function, everybody would make each other laugh. It's the best. It is literally the basketball of winning by f---ing 50 points and everybody scores 20. You look at the score sheet afterward and you're like, 'Oh my God, everybody scored 20 points!' Who's player of the game? The show is."