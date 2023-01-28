"I would do anything they ever asked me to."

Jason Segel is totally down for a How I Met Your Father cameo: 'Those people changed my life'

Raise a glass: Jason Segel is down to bar-hop from MacLaren's Pub to Pemberton's Bar again.

The actor starred as the goofy, affable, and overall nice guy Marshall Eriksen on the beloved CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother for nine seasons. Now he has revealed that he'd be open to reprising the character for a cameo on its Hulu spin-off series, How I Met Your Father, if the opportunity presents itself. The reason? He loves the team behind it.

"Those people changed my life," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I would do anything they ever asked me to."

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, l-r: Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders in 'No Questions Asked' (Season 9, Episode 7, aired October 28, 2013). ph: Michael Desmond/©CBS/courtesy Everett Collection Jason Segel and Cobie Smulders on 'How I Met Your Mother' | Credit: Michael Desmond/©CBS/courtesy Everett Collection

In fact, How I Met Your Father showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger previously told EW that they have already planned out "plotlines for all of the original characters" on the show, including Segel.

"Now it's just a question of parsing them out and hoping that people are available and want to do it when it's the right time to ask," Berger said. "But yes, we think it's so much fun, and it makes our world bigger, and it satisfies fans on a really deep level, so we love to do it and we have the ideas."

For Aptaker and Berger, it's important that the integration of the original cast with the new crew makes sense and serves a purpose within Sophie's (Hilary Duff) greater story.

"There's a little bit of a cosmic sense of her meeting the characters from the original right when she needs them the most," Aptaker said at the time. "We're well aware fans of the original want to know where these characters are in their lives now and get those Easter eggs, but it's so much more satisfying if in addition to revealing all that, they can serve a really integral role in Sophie's journey. So we're always looking to check both of those boxes."

New episodes of How I Met Your Father season 2 drop Tuesdays on Hulu.

