Jason Ritter joins wife Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets season 2

The book club has a new potential member.

Jason Ritter is joining the highly anticipated second season of Yellowjackets as a guest star, EW can confirm. Details about the role have not been announced, but he will appear in one episode.

The show, which was nominated for seven Emmys earlier this year, floats between present-day and 25 years ago, when a high school girls soccer team became stranded in the wilderness for 18 months after a plane crash.

With the casting, Ritter will be joining wife Melanie Lynskey, who plays the adult version of Yellowjacket player Shauna. It marks the second time in the last year the two have appeared in a project together — the most recent being Hulu's true-crime series Candy.

Ritter is the latest starry addition to the cast of the Showtime hit. In August, it was announced that Elijah Wood had also booked a guest starring turn as "a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty [Christina Ricci] in ways she won't see coming."

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Servant's Lauren Ambrose and Obi-Wan Kenobi supporting actress Simone Kessell also joined season 2 as older versions of Liv Hewson's Van and Courtney Eaton's Lottie, two additional survivors of the incident. It was revealed at the end of the first season that Lottie was indeed one of the survivors of the nearly two years the girls spent in the wild after the plane crash. And, oh yeah, she might be running a cult and might be the mastermind of all of the adult survivors' misery in present-day.

Season 2 also stars Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Kevin Alves.

Yellowjackets, which is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, will return Friday, March 24 on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Variety was the first to report Ritter's casting news.

