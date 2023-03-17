Yes, that's Jason Ritter as a clicker on wife Melanie Lynskey's episodes of The Last of Us

What's the key to a successful marriage? For Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter it might just be letting your partner get made up into a scary zombie fungus monster.

Ritter was spotted getting all shroomed up to play a clicker for The Last of Us during Lynskey's two-episode guest starring role as Kathleen Coghlan, the ruthless leader of a resistance group based in Kansas City, Mo.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Actress Melanie Lynskey (L) and actor Jason Ritter attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); The Last Of Us Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO Samuel Hoeksema HBO The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 2 Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter/a clicker on 'The Last of Us' | Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty; Liane Hentscher/HBO

An eagle-eyed viewer caught Ritter slipping in or out of costume during The Last of Us behind-the-scenes, joking that it was "Take Your Husband to Work Day." Ritter responded to the tweet, writing "Just the best day."

Ritter and Lynskey are no strangers to working together, however. Lynskey starred as Betty Gore in the Hulu limited series Candy alongside Jessica Biel as titular '80s housewife Candy Montgomery, who killed her friend Gore. Both Biel's spouse, Justin Timberlake, and Ritter played cops investigating Gore's murder and as Biel told EW last year, the two husbands developed a "bromance" while on set.

Next, Ritter will guest star on an episode of season 2 of Lynskey's hit Showtime series Yellowjackets. Though not much is known about what role he'll play, he probably won't have to get dressed up as a murderous mutant. But hey, who knows what twists and turns to expect next season?

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Bella Ramsey's Ellie in 'The Last of Us' season 1 finale The Last of Us finale recap: It can't be for nothing By Randall Colburn

The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 8 S1 E8 Recap The Last of Us recap: Ellie's violent heart By Randall Colburn

The Last of Us episode 7 S1 E7 Recap The Last of Us recap: Love at first bite By Randall Colburn

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay in season 1, episode 6 of 'The Last of Us' S1 E6 Recap The Last of Us recap: A place that works By Randall Colburn

The Last of Us S1 E5 Recap The Last of Us recap: A bad guy thing By Randall Colburn

The Last of Us S1 E4 Recap The Last of Us recap: Ellie's got a gun By Randall Colburn

Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett HBO The Last of Us. Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO S1 E3 Recap The Last of Us recap: Bill and Frank get the kind of love story the game denied them By Randall Colburn

HBO The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 2 S1 E2 Recap The Last of Us recap: Click-click-boom By Randall Colburn