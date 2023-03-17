Yes, that's Jason Ritter as a clicker on wife Melanie Lynskey's episodes of The Last of Us
What's the key to a successful marriage? For Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter it might just be letting your partner get made up into a scary zombie fungus monster.
Ritter was spotted getting all shroomed up to play a clicker for The Last of Us during Lynskey's two-episode guest starring role as Kathleen Coghlan, the ruthless leader of a resistance group based in Kansas City, Mo.
An eagle-eyed viewer caught Ritter slipping in or out of costume during The Last of Us behind-the-scenes, joking that it was "Take Your Husband to Work Day." Ritter responded to the tweet, writing "Just the best day."
Ritter and Lynskey are no strangers to working together, however. Lynskey starred as Betty Gore in the Hulu limited series Candy alongside Jessica Biel as titular '80s housewife Candy Montgomery, who killed her friend Gore. Both Biel's spouse, Justin Timberlake, and Ritter played cops investigating Gore's murder and as Biel told EW last year, the two husbands developed a "bromance" while on set.
Next, Ritter will guest star on an episode of season 2 of Lynskey's hit Showtime series Yellowjackets. Though not much is known about what role he'll play, he probably won't have to get dressed up as a murderous mutant. But hey, who knows what twists and turns to expect next season?
