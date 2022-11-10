Watch Jason Momoa get cheeky as he strips down to nothing but his Hawaiian malo: 'I'm in it every day'

Well that's one way to say aloha.

Jason Momoa took a moment to swear his newfound love for the malo, a Hawaiian garment worn by men, while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday. In fact, the Aquaman star is such a big fan of it that he stripped down mid-interview to reveal that he was actually wearing one.

The moment occurred just after host Jimmy Kimmel showed the audience an image of Momoa donning the outfit — which looks similar to a loincloth — on a recent fishing trip.

"That's a traditional malo," Momoa explained. "It's what the Hawaiians wear."

Momoa noted that he recently took up wearing the one-piece in preparation for Apple TV+'s forthcoming Chief of War, which is set in Hawaii toward the end of the 18th century.

"I'm doing a show. I'm a creator, writer, director, producer, and actor on this Apple series," he said. "That's what I wear every day."

Jason Momoa Strips Down to Traditional Hawaiian Malo, Talks About New Tattoo Jason Momoa stripped down to a traditional Hawaiian malo on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' | Credit: ABC

"I was just getting ready for the role 'cause I like to get into character, and so I was tanning my white ass," Momoa continued, explaining why he was so cheeky during the fishing excursion. "It was a second — you go past and he just happened to take a little photo."

Still, the malo has definitely won Momoa over. "I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore," he said. "I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time."

Jason Momoa Strips Down to Traditional Hawaiian Malo, Talks About New Tattoo No but(t)s about it, that's Jason Momoa. | Credit: ABC

Kimmel then called his bluff, asking if he was wearing one at the moment, at which point Momoa stood up and shed his clothing until he was left all but(t) naked in his malo. The actor took it a step farther, giving an extra spin and revealing his backside to Kimmel, who jokingly began to fan himself, and the cheering audience.

"Wow," Kimmel remarked as Momoa put his clothes back on.

The actor shared photos from his malo-flaunting fishing trip on Instagram last month, during which he caught tuna with his close friends and family.

"Amazing time with da ohana," Momoa captioned the post. "Big mahalo to captain hopper and J for helping us catch some aku. Dried aku all week. Cheeehuuu."

Watch Momoa bare (almost) all — and talk about his new fantasy film, Slumberland — in the clip above.

