Aquaman himself will host Shark Week

The Master of Ceremonies for this year's Shark Week is none other than the king of Atlantis.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been announced as host for the annual Discovery Channel event, news that came out of the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentations in New York on Wednesday.

"As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey," Momoa said in a statement. "This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It's a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman — it began several generations before me."

Momoa, soon to be seen on the big screen in Fast X, has used his movie-star status to promote water conservation. He was named Advocate for Life Below Water by the UN Environment Programme in 2022. The actor has also worked with organizations such as Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii and rePurpose Global, and even shaved off his hair in a stunt to advocate against single-use plastics.

Jason Momoa in 'Aquaman' Jason Momoa in 'Aquaman' | Credit: Jasin Boland/Warner Bros.

Momoa's Shark Week coronation also happens to coincide with the year he returns to theaters as Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in which his Arthur Curry will probably pal around with some sharks.

Discovery Channel's Shark Week returns this summer for its 35th year. Momoa will be setting up all the happenings throughout the television event, which includes original explorations of sharks from new and previously explored seascapes.

Aquaman's sequel opens on Dec. 20.

