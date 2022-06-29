The streaming service has canceled the sci-fi drama series after three seasons.

Apple TV+ is giving fans one last glimpse at Jason Momoa's sci-fi drama series See.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that the Dune and Aquaman actor's television project will end with the upcoming season 3, which will premiere on Friday, Aug. 26.

A new trailer also chronicles the series finale, which teases where the show's finale chapter is headed for Momoa's Baba Voss, who defeated his nemesis brother Edo before leaving his family to live in the forest amid a post-apocalyptic landscape where people have lost the sense of sight. When a Trivantian scientist develops a new form of vision-based weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya to help protect his people one last time.

"We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story," said showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper in a statement. "Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world."

See Season 3 Jason Momoa's sci-fi drama series 'See' to end after three seasons | Credit: Steve Wilkie/Apple TV +

Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and Trieste Kelly Dunn will join Momoa for season 3.

Across its run, See has garnered acclaim for including cast and crew members who are blind or have low vision, and awarded with the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020 for representing the visually impaired.

See season 3 premieres Aug. 26 on Apple TV+. Watch the final season trailer above.

