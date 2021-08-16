Jason Momoa won't let his kids see him on Baywatch: 'We don't say the B-word at home'

One of the fun things about being a celebrity parent is that at a certain point, you have the opportunity to show your work to your kids. But Jason Momoa has set strict boundaries on which of his projects his children are allowed to watch.

The actor, who shares two children with his wife Lisa Bonet, recently appeared on the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa where he admitted that although 14-year-old Lola and a 12½-year-old Nakoa-Wolf are his biggest fans, he only allows them to see his recent work.

"They got to see a lot of stuff that Papa's been doing. The earlier things in my career, you can't see that. But you can see the new things," Momoa said, referencing upcoming projects like Dune and Sweet Things.

In other words — no Baywatch: Hawaii.

Jason Momoa in BAYWATCH HAWAII- Jason Momoa Jason Momoa in Baywatch | Credit: Fremantle Media/REX/Shutterstock; Presley Ann/FilmMagic

"We don't say the B-word at home! We hide all of that mate! Never happened mate!" joked Momoa when the host brought up the popular television series that Momoa starred on, playing lifeguard Jason Ioane from 1999 to 2001. "We don't talk about those words, the B-word didn't happen."

He quickly went on to confirm that Game of Thrones, "even though it's fantastic," is also off the list. "There's stuff that you just... they can't watch Conan [the Barbarian]," he explained.

So what can they watch?

"Right now, superheroes and on, we're good," said Momoa, who's currently in London filming Aquaman: The Long Kingdom. Given that his children have essentially grown up on the sets of Justice League and Aquaman, it shouldn't be too disappointing that they can't watch some of Momoa's earlier work.

"They got to be there on Justice League. Wolfie's worn the cowl and she's worn the tiara from Wonder Woman," Momoa said. "I think the kids are really happy."