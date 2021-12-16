90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch dies from COVID-19 complications at 45

Jason Hitch, who appeared on the second season of the TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé, died Tuesday in a Florida hospital from complications of COVID-19. He was 45.

Hitch's sister Shannon told TMZ that her brother was not vaccinated and did not have pre-existing medical conditions, to the family's knowledge. Hitch's family was with him in his final moments, she said.

A TLC spokesperson said in a statement provided to EW, "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time."

JASON HITCH Jason Hitch on '90 Day Fiancé' | Credit: TLC

Hitch was featured on 90 Day Fiancé — which follows couples in long-distance relationships who must decide if they want to get married within three months to satisfy U.S. visa requirements — in 2014.

An Army veteran, Hitch married Cassia Taraves after she relocated from Brazil to the U.S. 90 Day Fiancé followed the couple after Hitch traveled to Brazil to assist Taraves with her move to his native Spring Hill, Fla.

Hitch and Taraves split in 2017 and filed for divorce the following year.