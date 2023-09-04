Jenna Frank, daughter of late Power Rangers star Jason David Frank, is paying tribute to her dad on what would have been his 50th birthday.

In a sweet post shared to her Instagram account Monday, Jenna wrote, "I can't put my pain into words. I still can't believe you're gone. I was with you on your birthday last year. I picked you up at the airport you were so happy to see me."

She continued, "You are my book to life. You taught me everything I know. You are more than just my dad. You are my very best friend, my partner in crime, my brother. You are everything in one."

The actor and mixed martial artist died by suicide last November at the age of 49. In a statement after his death, Jason's widow Tammie revealed he had been struggling with mental health issues at the time. In her post on Monday, Jenna shared her own struggles. "We struggled with the same mental problems. You always understood me when nobody else did," she wrote, adding, "I WILL win this battle for you. I will break the curse. I promise. Happy 50th b-day pops! You always would tell me I'm your biggest angel. Now you're mine."

Frank starred in the original 1990s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series as Tommy Oliver, a.k.a. the antagonistic Green Ranger. Though he was supposed to have a limited arc, the character was such a favorite among fans that he was later redeemed and became the White Ranger. Jason went on to appear in multiple Power Rangers sequels and spinoffs.

