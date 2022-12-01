Power Rangers star Jason David Frank died by suicide, wife says

Power Rangers fans have been mourning the loss of Jason David Frank since the star's death was confirmed on Nov. 20. Now his widow, Tammie Frank, has revealed what happened the night he died.

"My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week," she told PEOPLE. "While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else."

Frank said her husband had been battling with mental health issues but that she had no idea he was considering suicide.

Actor Jason David Frank attends the 2018 Fan Expo Canada at Metro Toronto Convention Centre on August 31, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. 'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank died by suicide, his widow confirmed. | Credit: Che Rosales/Getty Images

"I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems," she said. "His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else. The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night. It was meant to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead, I lost the love of my life. Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us."

Frank admitted that the couple had been struggling since the death of her daughter Shayla last year.

"A year ago, my daughter Shayla, whom Jason helped me raise as his own, suddenly passed away. Jason had been the one to find her when it happened, and the situation wrecked our family emotionally," she said. "Between losing her and helping raise her baby son, Jason and I started having marital issues. For anyone who has known the pain of losing a child, I know you understand how such a loss changes things in your marriage."

She explained that the two had decided to separate, "not knowing what else to do." But upon further consideration, they had planned to reconcile, preparing a two-night getaway centered around a country dancing event.

"We danced and stayed out at the event until the bar closed," Frank told PEOPLE. "When we got back to the hotel, Jason and I were having a heartfelt and emotional talk in his room. To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby. I must've been gone no more than 10 minutes. I went back upstairs and began knocking on the door to no answer. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door."

She continued, "I don't know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life. These were the 'disturbances' that has been brought up numerous times online."

Frank concluded, "All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories, and move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time. To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all."

Frank starred in the original 1990s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series as Tommy Oliver, a.k.a. the antagonistic Green Ranger. Though he was supposed to have a limited arc, Frank became such a fan favorite that his character was redeemed and became the White Ranger. He went on to appear in multiple Power Rangers sequels and spin-offs.

