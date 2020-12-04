Sorry Batman, Jason Bateman is hosting SNL

In a teaser for this weekend's show, cast member Heidi Gardner confuses the Ozark star for the Dark Knight.

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Batman is here to save Gotham Saturday Night Live.

In a clip teasing the Jason Bateman-hosted show this weekend, cast member Heidi Gardner confuses the actor for the Dark Knight.

"Wait, Batman? You're Jason Batman?" she asks excitedly.

"No no, you missed the 'E,' it's Bate-man," explains the Ozark star, before deciding to roll with it. "I'll get the cape," he says.

Earlier in the video, Bateman and musical guest Morgan Wallen talk about their Christmas wishes, which include world peace after some pressure from Gardner.

Bateman will be taking the Studio 8H stage for the second time on Dec. 5, with Wallen as musical guest. The country singer is getting a second shot at the gig after he was dropped from appearing in Bill Burr's October episode due to ignoring COVID-19 protocols. He later apologized for the mistake on Instagram.

Timothée Chalamet is also slated to make his SNL hosting debut on Dec. 12, accompanied by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Following him on Dec. 19 will be SNL legend Kristen Wiig, who will be fronting the sketch show for the fourth time, alongside musical guest Dua Lipa.