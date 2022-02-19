Jasmine opened up about her identity in an emotional moment during the latest episode of Untucked while surrounded by her Drag Race season 14 sisters.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jasmine Kennedie comes out as trans: 'I'm going to get to the place I want to be'

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 might not be over, but Jasmine Kennedie already crowned herself as the queen she was always meant to be when she came out as trans at the end of Friday night's episode of Untucked.

The New York City-based entertainer broke down in tears while her sisters consoled her through the reveal, which followed contestant DeJa Skye's inquiry into whether anyone among the group had considered transitioning before coming to Drag Race. After Seattle's "demon queen" Bosco — who came out as trans last week in a social media post — spoke about "moving the lever over a little bit" as she stepped further into her identity, Jasmine revealed the struggle she endured along her journey so far.

"I didn't think I was going to talk about this," she said before requesting to hold the hand of fellow trans contestant Kerri Colby while opening up. "Before coming here, I was about to start hormones. Coming here, I was scared. I didn't want to have to go through that process while going through this, but, seeing Kerri, seeing how confident she is in who she is, it just further affirms what I've been feeling my whole life. I definitely do feel that I am trans, and I've been so scared to say it. I have held back from it for so long because I didn't want to hurt my dad. But, I can't lie about it anymore: I am trans."

Jasmine Kennedy comes out as trans Jasmine Kennedie holds Kerri Colby's hand as she comes out as trans on RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

She went on to say that she feels undeniably "happy" about speaking her truth, which she indicated that Kerri ultimately helped her through by living life as a proud trans woman.

"After this, I am going to start therapy and I'm going to start hormones and I'm going to get to the place I want to be. Kerri, you are the idea of what I want to be so bad. You're so beautiful. If I could even be half of that, I will be happy," Jasmine finished.

Kerri was also moved to tears by Jasmine's words, and advised her that "the energy you need, you pull [from] in yourself; you don't have to look outside yourself to find that. The woman that you are is housed within you."

"The fact that you had the strength to bring that forward is the affirmation you were needing to push yourself into who you were going to be," Kerri said. "When you know what you need, go and get that. You owe it to yourself to be happy and to live your life as the human being that you want to be. That puts the T in the LGBTQ. It is a family."

Jasmine Kennedie 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Jasmine Kennedie comes out as trans. | Credit: VH1

Jasmine's announcement aligns her with Kerri, Bosco, and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté as the fourth trans competitor on season 14 — making the current installment of Drag Race the season with the most trans contestants in the U.S. edition's history.

"I talked openly with them once the season wrapped. Kornbread and I both knew we planned to come out as trans within a year of finishing the season, because we didn't come out during the season," Bosco previously told EW about Kerri and Kornbread's impact on her journey. "We were on the brink, so we had a bond. I felt so much clarity being around them this summer, being able to talk to them and see how they approached things and moved through life. Kerri and Kornbread's presence helped center me. They're really cool people."

Kerri Colby enters the Werk Room Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

At the top of the season, Kerri also stressed to fans that "there's so much of drag that has been influenced by trans women over the years, especially trans women of color," the drag daughter of pageant legend Sasha Colby told EW in a video interview ahead of the season 14 launch. "This is how it's supposed to be."

RuPaul's Drag Race continues Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1, immediately followed by our new Quick Drag recap series on Twitter Spaces at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT via the @EW handle.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly season 14 recaps with the cast, adapted from our new Quick Drag series airing Fridays at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on the @EW Twitter account.