EW speaks with the eliminated queen about her lip-sync smackdown strategy against Daya Betty, her fiery Werk Room clashes, and taking the crown as THE drama of Drag Race season 14.

Jasmine Kennedie — the reigning lip-sync assassin of RuPaul's Drag Race — might've bitten the dust on Friday's episode, but in fitting fashion the self-proclaimed drama queen of season 14 went out after making the entire episode a spectacular swan song moment all about her.

Though she lost three consecutive lip-syncs as part of RuPaul's LaLaPaRuza smackdown (introduced last week as punishment for the group's collective Snatch Game failure), the New York City dancing diva fronted a performance showcase that saw her twirling, splitting, and ... well ... humping the floor like the showgirl she is. It was all a sweet reminder that Jasmine was born for the spotlight, and she made sure to leave her heart on the Main Stage so Drag Race her-story never forgets it.

Read on for EW's full elimination interview with Jasmine, in which she breaks down the cast-wide anxiety on set during the LaLaPaRuza, her clashes with Daya Betty, and how coming out as a trans woman on national TV gave her a prize more valuable than a crown. RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 continues Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1, followed immediately by our new Quick Drag live Twitter Spaces recaps at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on the @EW handle.

Jasmine Kennedie 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Jasmine Kennedie came out as trans on 'Untucked'

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How do you feel about the elimination, all these months later?

JASMINE KENNEDIE: I'm happy with everything I've done. I wouldn't change anything in the competition, except being so worried about what everybody else said about me, and instead focus on what the judges said.

I fear for the drama levels in Untucked. I don't know how they're going to keep it up with you gone.

I fear for the dead quiet [Laughs]. There are a lot of topics that are going to have to come up unnaturally now. Usually, they come off the top of my head. The girls that are still there can handle themselves in terms of drama.

I loved when you put on Angeria's hat to clap back at Daya. What's the story there?

While she was talking, she was taking someone to church, so I put the church hat on. It led perfectly to the point where Daya was talking and I still had it on, so, let me tell you something church-lady-like.

You and Daya clashed several times this episode. What was the energy like in the room when she first said "it wasn't that good" about your lip-sync against Jorgeous? Did you feel that everyone agreed with her or you for pushing back?

I'd say it was 50-50. People were annoyed that I was still there, and that's fine, that's not my problem, that's your problem! [Laughs]. The other half was very much like, girl, we all have to lip-sync, we're all drag queens, who cares?

You also brought up the "no offense" thing in the Werk Room, she said in a confessional she felt that you brought it up to get in her head and throw her off before the lip-sync. Was it strategy?

Not necessarily. I still had feelings lingering from her calling me and Jorgeous out. I wanted to address that every time you do say something to me or Jorgeous, you say "no offense," but your opinion on how we should be in the competition comes after it, not [how] we could have done things differently. Basically, I wanted her to stop that little buffer and just say it, because that's how I know it's coming authentically.

Choosing Daya as your lip-sync partner was strategy though?

That was 100 percent my choice. I was going to pick her, because of everything that happened. Also, she was the most worried out of all of us, so I was going to go with the person who was the most worried, and I was the most confident.

Jasmine Kennedie elimination interview on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 and that shocking lip-sync smackdown.

Did you feel, in the moment, that you were losing the lip-sync? Were you surprised by the result?

I felt confident, I went in there with a little bit of energy towards her. I tried to go hard on that one. I didn't [see] what she was doing. Once they announced it, I was like, ok, maybe my strategy towards that song wasn't the best for what the judges were looking for.

Did losing the first lip-sync throw you approach the others, or did it light a fire?

I wasn't perturbed by it. It made me more aware of my standing in the competition. It's hard for someone else to go home right now because I just lost the first lip-sync. Was I dinged? Yes. Did I go into my other lips-syncs a different way because of it? No. I treated it like Sunday brunch; I have X amount of numbers, and I have to get through them all. We're going to treat each one like it's brand new. Now, did my feet hurt? Yes, but I had a good time.

Did you get a break between them or was it one after the other?

We got breaks between. I was lazy. I took my shoes off between each one. Bosco stayed in shoes from the beginning of the day until the end of the day. Props to her for being the true woman!

You were never shaken by being in the bottom on this episode or in the past, but you cried when you walked to the back of the stage holding Angeria's hand after realizing you'd be going against each other. What got to you in that moment that made you emotional?

When it was me, Bosco, Lady Camden, and Angeria on the stage, I thought strategically. I hoped Camden picked Angie. I didn't want to go against her. Me and Angie had a close bond through the season. It hasn't necessarily been highlighted a lot. She was the person who got me through a lot of overthinking and being too stressed out. Her track record up to Snatch Game was phenomenal. I didn't want to be the reason for her going home. She's my friend, I don't want to lip-sync against her. She was mental help for me throughout the competition.

Maddy and Jasmine fight in Untucked Jasmine Kennedie and Maddy Morphosis fight in Untucked on RuPaul's Drag Race. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Was there anybody in this episode whose lip-syncing surprised you?

I was shocked that Willow picked Bosco, and how Willow moved. I couldn't see her front, but from the back ack, I was vibing with whatever Willow was doing. From her outfit to her shoes, it was above and beyond. I knew Jorgeous was going to kill "Radio."

Everyone seemed shocked that she didn't pick the Jennifer Lopez song!

I thought she was going to. I was gooped and betrippeld because I was getting ready to do "Radio." But, nope. Out of all the songs, I didn't want "Love Don't Cost a Thing," I hate the spoken-word intro, it's a little off-tempo, so when she picked "Radio" I went, "Mother bitch, I'm going to have to do it!"

Bosco looked shaken by the challenge. What was the energy like in the room?

She got quieter and quieter throughout. Bosco was probably the most focused and determined. Except when she needed a hit of the Juul, which I always had covered. She held herself to a high standard on Snatch Game. Seattle girls are known for doing great on Snatch Game and winning, I think that hung over her head. She was shooketh and didn't want a lip-syncer like me or Jorgeous to be the reason she got eliminated.

It ended with your unfortunate elimination, but at least you got to go out on a stage, performing. Were you happy about that?

I'm happy with the outcome on Drag Race. I'm happy with how I presented myself, and happy with everything I put forward. Are there small things I would've turned up the octave on a bit more? Sure, but I don't live in regret. I'm happy with how I went out because you can tell I'm not angry. I was pleasantly happy to be there.

You seem to have taken a lot from Drag Race that other contestants don't. You came out as trans, you came into your own. Did you feel like you left set with a new outlook on life? Is that more valuable than a crown?

Absolutely, in terms of life lessons and things I learned there. The second I left, I was a totally different woman. I was more confident; I was living more like myself. Out of everything I've learned on the show, it's pushed me to the place I'm at now. The things I learned on the show will forever stay with me and push me to go further than I am now.

