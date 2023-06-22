Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown on the stories that changed her world

From Love Is Blind to Chicago, the actress talks about the TV shows, movies, music, books, and podcasts on her mind right now.

The irony of Jasmin Savoy Brown speaking to EW about her favorite pop culture is that she is having to take a break from her busy TV-watching schedule to do so. "My girlfriend and I are binging Orphan Black together, and I'm binging Search Party by myself," says the actress, 29, over Zoom in early May. "I watched a whole season yesterday. I know I'm late, and I know everybody knows this, but it's so good."

Audiences are similarly appreciative of Brown, who won over Scream fans as the queer, horror movie-loving Mindy Meeks-Martin in the franchise's two latest movies (2022's Scream and this year's Scream VI) and has captivated fans of Yellowjackets as star soccer player Taissa "Tai" Turner, the younger version of Tawny Cypress' character on the Showtime series.

Jasmin Savoy Brown Pop Culture of My Life Jasmin Savoy Brown | Credit: Jonny Marlow

So, is being involved in a hit film franchise and a successful TV show simultaneously as much fun as it seems from the outside?

"Yes and no," Brown says with a laugh. "I say 'no,' because [there is] work stress — a lot of flights, a lot of travel. But, yes, I'm so fortunate to get to work with such amazing actors, and writers, and directors. I wouldn't trade this moment."

Read on to learn why she admires Carey Mulligan, would love to hang out with Tiffany Hadish, and wants to team up with Supergirl in the apocalypse.

My favorite book as a child

A great book series was Junie B. Jones. I loved the mischief she got into, she inspired me.

The song people might be surprised I know all the words to

"Love the Way You Lie," Rihanna featuring Eminem. No one would be surprised that I love Rihanna, but that's the first rap I ever memorized. That's pretty f---ed up. It's about abuse, but I love that song.

My guilty pleasure TV show

Love Is Blind. It's so messy.

SHREK Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and Shrek (Mike Myers) in 2001's 'Shrek' | Credit: Everett Collection

A movie I've watched over and over again

There's a couple. Chicago is perhaps my favorite film of all time. And Shrek. Who doesn't love Shrek? I'll watch that any time.

The first LGBTQ movie or show that I saw myself in

Easy [an anthology series on Netflix that launched in 2016]. There's an episode of season 1 called "Vegan Cinderella" and it's this mixed-race lesbian couple falling in love and living life.

A book I've pretended to have read

The Bible. I've read part of it, but not all of it. In my early 20s, when I was still trying to be a good little Christian, I probably told pastors and parents and stuff that I was reading the Bible. I wasn't.

Three people I'd invite to my dream dinner party

Let's keep a theme going: Jesus. That would be interesting. I would like to ask him some questions, specifically about abortion and trans people. How about Viola Davis? I really do love Viola Davis. And my mom, because she'd be fun to have there.

The first concert I ever attended

Brandi Carlile. Incredible. This was before she was Brandi. I'm from Oregon, she's from Seattle, and so she performed in this very small church in Eugene. It was so intimate and she was phenomenal.

A classic TV show that I'm embarrassed to say I've never watched

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Where I grew up, people weren't consuming Black television, it was just a bunch of white media.

The fictional group of friends I've always felt I belonged in

The ones in my head. Oh, you know what? What was that movie with Tiffany Hadish where they all go on vacation in New Orleans? Girls Trip! I want to be friends with them so bad!

The fictional character I'd want by my side in a zombie apocalypse

I'm going to say Supergirl, because my friend Sasha [Calle] is playing her in The Flash movie, so we would get to hang out.

Jasmin Savoy Brown Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa in 'Yellowjackets' season 2 | Credit: Everett Collection

The last movie, TV show, or book that made me cry

Yellowjackets. I'm still processing the PTSD of shooting that show and I cry about it sometimes. [Laughs] It's the truth!

The last podcast I listened to

Binchtopia. It's Julia Hava, Eliza McLamb. They live in LA, they're super smart, and they talk about pop culture but in a very intelligent way.

A movie or TV show I consider grossly underrated

An Education with Carey Mulligan. I know that came out, like, 12 years ago, but I still think it's one of the most amazing movies ever.

The book I'm currently reading

Real Life by Brandon Taylor. It's about this queer and Black scientist. I just began it.

My current pop culture recommendation

Definitely The Record by Boygenius. I'm very into that. And there's this author that I recently discovered, Brendan Slocumb. He has a book coming out now [Symphony of Secrets] that I haven't read, but his first book, The Violin Conspiracy, was incredible, and everyone should read it.

The last book I gave as a gift

I gave an empty journal to my girlfriend.

