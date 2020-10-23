Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and others came together for one final PaleyFest panel.

Jared Padalecki says Supernatural series finale is 'my favorite episode of all-time'

With four episodes left, could Supernatural's best still be yet to come?

On Friday, PaleyFest released a final panel with Supernatural co-showrunners Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb, and with actors Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert. And it didn't take long for the conversation to touch on the show's upcoming ending.

As for how the actors feel now that they've wrapped filming, Padalecki says he "couldn't be more pleased with the way it turned out." Later in the conversation, he took things a step further. When asked for a favorite moment from his 15 years on the show he said, "The series finale is my favorite episode of all-time."

Ackles agreed, though he noted a specific moment in the final hour that he said might earn his number one spot. "It's a fantastic way for the show to wrap up," Ackles says, admitting he had his reservations. "The more that I thought about it, the more that I mulled over all the different possibilities of what could happen, and maybe what should happen, it's interesting to think that I kept coming back to what ended up happening."

According to Singer, the series finale will be an "intimate episode" that he says is really about Sam and Dean.

For more, watch the panel here.

