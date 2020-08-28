Both Padalecki and Ackles posted on social media Friday as they prepared to start the first day of filming the series finale, which will be Supernatural's 327th episode. Padalecki shared a selfie on his way to set, writing, "As I head to the first day on my LAST season finale, I can't help but be incredibly grateful for all that #Supernatural and the #SPNFamily mean to me. It's been an incredible journey, to say the least. I, for one, am hoping that #SupernaturalNeverDies."