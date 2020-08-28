Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles share emotional messages as Supernatural finale filming begins
Now it's really the beginning of the end.
After months of waiting, Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are back on the Vancouver set of their long-running series to film the Winchester brothers' farewell. Furthermore, it's time to start saying goodbye.
Both Padalecki and Ackles posted on social media Friday as they prepared to start the first day of filming the series finale, which will be Supernatural's 327th episode. Padalecki shared a selfie on his way to set, writing, "As I head to the first day on my LAST season finale, I can't help but be incredibly grateful for all that #Supernatural and the #SPNFamily mean to me. It's been an incredible journey, to say the least. I, for one, am hoping that #SupernaturalNeverDies."
Ackles shared a video in which he reminisced about how, for 326 episodes, every Supernatural script has ended with three words: "To be continued." Getting emotional, he then held up the series finale script, which ends with two words: "The end."
To quote Ackles' caption, "It's gonna be a rough two weeks."
Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 8, on the CW.
Related content:
Comments