"Once brothers, always brothers," the actor wrote after revealing Thursday that he hadn't been informed that Ackles and his wife are developing a prequel series.

Jared Padalecki says 'things are good' with Jensen Ackles after Supernatural prequel beef

Supernatural Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Winchester brothers are all right - and all it took was a phone call.

After news broke on Thursday that Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles are developing a Supernatural prequel series, with Ackles returning as Dean to narrate it because it's told from his character's perspective, his former costar Jared Padalecki stirred up drama with a series of tweets revealing he hadn't been informed of the new show in advance... and that he wasn't happy about it.

But the ex-castmates seem to have resolved any issues. Both Padalecki and Ackles tweeted on Friday that they "had a great talk" and everything is okay now.

"@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good," Padalecki wrote. "The show is early in the process with miles to go. We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. Once brothers, always brothers."

Ackles replied to that tweet, adding, "Love you @jarpad … Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you're busy… as am I, but you're still my brother. I miss you, pal."

On Thursday night, fans began to wonder if Padalecki was joking about not knowing about the prequel series in advance after he tweeted to Ackles, "Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

A second tweet confirmed he was being serious when he replied to a fan, "No. It's not [a joke]. This is the first I've heard about it. I'm gutted."

Early Friday morning, Padalecki urged his followers not to "send any hate or threats" to anyone involved in the prequel series. "I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened."

As for the prequel, EW previously confirmed that the CW is developing a new series about Sam (Padalecki) and Dean's parents titled The Winchesters. Executive-produced by Ackles and his wife and producing partner, the potential series would explore how John and Mary - who were played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith on Supernatural - met and "put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."

"After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'Nothing ever really ends, does it?'" Ackles said in a statement EW obtained. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

The project has a script development deal and will be written and executive-produced by former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson. If The Winchesters moves forward, it would be the network's first successful attempt at franchising the iconic series after two failed spin-offs, Supernatural: Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: