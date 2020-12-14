See Jared Padalecki as a troubled widower in the first Walker trailer

"Some things don't add up!"

Cordell Walker has questions, and in the first trailer for the CW's Walker, he's on a mission to answer them.

The new series stars Supernatural star Jared Padalecki as Cordell, a Texas Ranger who returns home to Austin after years of undercover work to be with his family. But the widower is also looking into the circumstances surrounding his wife's (Genevieve Padalecki) death.

In the first trailer for the new series, which premieres on the CW on January 21, Cordell claims "some things don't add up" when it comes to his wife's death, and it's clear those questions still haunt him.

Watch the first trailer for the series, which also stars Keegan Allen, Odette Annable, Lindsey Morgan, and more, below: