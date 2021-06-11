Jared Padalecki discusses how that major death changes things on Walker

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the June 10 episode of Walker.

Just like that, Walker (Jared Padalecki) has lost another person he loved. When the Rodeo Kings showed up on Walker's doorstep, we knew things were going to get ugly. But nobody could've prepared Walker for what happened: Not only did the Rodeo Kings shoot Liam (Keegan Allen), but by the end of the showdown, Hoyt (Matt Barr) was dead.

"That's yet another person that Walker loves and holds dear and has for many, many years that seems to be lost and gone because of what Walker does in some way shape, or form," star Jared Padalecki says. As for how losing a second person he loves, following the death of his wife, will affect him, Padalecki says, "I think with the death of Emily [Genevieve Padalecki], Walker opted to live in denial. Now that it's Emily and Hoyt he finally goes, 'Okay something has to change, and that something has to be me.' It finally becomes real. He can't deny it. It's time for real, dramatic change."

And seeing as how Hoyt was only at the ranch to talk to Walker about his kiss with Geri (Odette Annable), things are only going to become more complicated for the longtime friends. "With Walker and Geri, I think the little kiss that they shared was more that neither of them is properly dealing with their loss and guilt," says Padalecki. "Now with the killing of Hoyt, it compounds their guilt because something that could've just been an honest accident between two friends now feels like it's deeper. Walker feels like Hoyt wouldn't have even been at the ranch if he hadn't kissed Geri. And Geri feels like Hoyt wouldn't have been at the ranch if she hadn't told him that she kissed Walker. So that certainly complicates their thought process and makes them feel even guiltier than before and it's going to be something that they both have to figure out how to deal with."

But episode 13 wasn't just about losing Hoyt. It also clued Walker and company in on the fact that some of these criminal acts might go beyond the Rodeo Kings. "We realize the deception goes farther than we ever would've imagined," says Padalecki. "So unfortunately it just brings more trouble and more work and more unanswered questions for Walker and the Rangers and the Walker family."

Walker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.