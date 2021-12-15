WeCrashed showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello say they didn't speak to Jared Leto all summer while filming their new Apple TV+ limited series.

"We only spoke to 'Adam Neumann,'" Crevello clarifies, referring to the enigmatic WeWork cofounder portrayed by the chameleonic actor in their eight-episode drama (launching in spring). "Jared does this complete transformation, with prosthetics and an Israeli accent," Eisenberg adds of Leto, who can be seen in the exclusive first-look photo below with a prosthetic nose. "My father's Israeli, and he had no notes on the accent. I was like, 'Okay, we're good. We're good.'"

WeCrashed — based on the podcast of the same name — chronicles the meteoric rise of the shared-workspace company WeWork, and Neumann's fall from grace that led to him stepping down as CEO in 2019 amid scathing reports alleging shameful treatment of staff and questionable financial practices. But the heart of the series is Neumann's relationship with his wife, Rebekah (who faced similar allegations of eyebrow-raising behavior as a WeWork exec).

WeCrashed Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in 'WeCrashed' | Credit: Apple TV+

"What separates [WeCrashed] from other things we've seen in this genre is that we watch the story through the prism of this couple," Eisenberg says. "We see this cult of personality within the business story, and then come home with them at night."

To play the deep-voiced, deep-feeling Rebekah, the showrunners immediately thought of Anne Hathaway. "We became even more fascinated with Rebekah than we were with Adam, which says quite a bit," says Crevello. "There are such complexities to the character — it required an actor of unsurpassed skill to capture all of the shades."

A unicorn motif runs through the series, a nod to the mythical nature of too-good-to-be-true companies like WeWork, which at one point was valued at $47 billion.

"I think it's a little bit of a cautionary tale," Eisenberg says. "We as a society get swept up in unicorns and this idea that you can get rich quick. I mean, Adam Neumann unironically said that he wanted to be a trillionaire. That's just wild."

A version of this story appears in Entertainment Weekly's January issue, on newsstands Dec. 17