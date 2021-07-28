Mad Men stars January Jones, Christina Hendricks, and Kiernan Shipka reunite for 'Girls night!'

Mad Men Close this dialog window Streaming Options

While a Mad Men spin-off never materialized, fans of the celebrated AMC drama got a little bit of a ladies' reunion Wednesday.

January Jones, who played Betty Draper, shared Instagram proof of a mini catch-up with her former TV daughter Kiernan Shipka (who played Sally Draper) and their costar Christina Hendricks, who played secretary-turned-office-manager Joan Harris.

"Girls night! 💃🏼coulda sat there all night ladies, I missed you so. ❤️" Jones captioned the post, adding the hashtag "#spritesreunite."

On her Instagram story, Jones added, "Known and [loved] these girls since they were children. Literally in some cases" (referencing Shipka).

Shipka, now 21, also shared some snaps from the meetup on her Instagram account, writing, "okay the girls are back!!!"

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum posted an alternate shot of the meetup on her Insta story as well, showing the stars clearly enjoying being together again.

Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka and January Jones Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka, and January Jones | Credit: Kiernan Shipka/Instagram

Hendricks also acknowledged the meetup on Instagram. "Before there were even #goodgirls there were these #madwomen!" she wrote. (Hendricks recently starred on the NBC series Good Girls.) "What a beautiful catch-up and dinner ladies."

Mad Men ran from 2007 to 2015. That final year, Jon Hamm — who played Don Draper, husband of Betty and father of Sally — told EW why he didn't think the show needed a spin-off.

"I think a big part of what I really appreciate about this show is that, when people are crying when they watched [the final] episode, is that the story is complete," he said. "So I think the idea of a spin-off, or a prequel, or an origin story, or whatever longer time to spend with these characters, I think it would be less fulfilling somehow."

Mad Men Kiernan Shipka, January Jones, and Christina Hendricks on 'Mad Men' | Credit: Jessica Brooks/AMC; AMC

But he did say that if the show were to spawn another series, he'd want it to be about Sally, who started out on the show as a little kid and became a teenager during its eight-year run.

"We would want to watch Sally grow up," Hamm said. "Move through the '70s and turn into a rock star and turn into Joan Jett or something. Ride a motorcycle and kill a guy. Make a bunch of money and then become Oliver Stone in the '80s. Date Kurt Cobain in the '90s. She's just a touchstone for every generation. Yeah, I'd watch that show. Sally Through the Decades."

Earlier this year, Jones and Shipka recreated their decade-old Golden Globes looks and shared the pics on social media. They also reunited for a series of glam pics for the fashion house Rodarte in 2019.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: