Janice Dickinson apparently coined acting on America's Next Top Model.

The infamous supermodel and judge on Tyra Banks' long-running reality competition series revealed in a new video that her energy on the set — along with her famously scathing critiques, like saying one contestant's face in a photo looked "like the battery died in her vibrator" — was put on for the cameras.

"Um, no. It was acting. And that's that," Dickinson said in the clip (below), after being asked if she "regrets things" she said as a permanent judge on the show from cycles 1 through 4.

She elaborated slightly in the video's caption, writing, "People forget that TV is acting." (Representatives for Banks did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.)

Though it was a beloved pop cultural phenomenon across its 24-cycle run, ANTM has come under fire in recent years, as viewers have found fault with some of the show's challenges (like painting models' skin tones for photo shoots that required them to pose as women from different races) as well as the judges' critiques.

"Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you," Banks wrote. "Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs."

Dickinson — who first rose to prominence as one of the world's most in-demand models in the 1970s and '80s — has also regularly spoken out against the show, even calling Banks "soulless" after her tenure on it ended.

"When I was hired to do ANTM, Tyra hired me to be like a female Simon Cowell, to be feeding, in negative fashion, things about the girls," Dickinson clarified in a subsequent interview with the Oprah Winfrey Network.

"Tyra's a tough businesswoman, and she does great TV. I respect her as a woman," she continued. "I've said some pretty bad things about her in the past because I'd been fired, and I was very hurt that I'd been fired, so I acted out. That's not when I acted in a sober-like fashion. I really apologize to you, Tyra, for the things I might've said to you, because she is a great lady, and thanks to her, I've had a very successful career on television."

