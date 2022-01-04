The singer also weighs in on the fallout over the Justin Timberlake Super Bowl controversy in the trailer for Lifetime and A&E's documentary.

The first full-length trailer for Lifetime and A&E's Janet Jackson documentary has arrived and hints at what we can expect to see when it comes to exploring the career and personal life of one of music's greatest talents. And as expected, it seems Janet is going to give us a lot of raw insight into Jackson's relationship with her family — notably, with her brother Michael.

Janet Jackson Documentary Janet Jackson in the Lifetime and A&E documentary 'Janet.' | Credit: Lifetime

In the trailer, Jackson confirms that Michael and Randy were the two brothers she was closest to. When asked how the sexual misconduct allegations by multiple accusers over the years against Michael affected her, she doesn't mince words.

"Guilty by association," she admits. "Because that's what they call it, right?"

Janet Jackson Documentary Janet Jackson and her brother Michael Jackson in the Lifetime and A&E documentary 'JANET.' | Credit: Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images

Filmed in 2018 and announced in March 2020, the documentary also highlights Jackson's controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show with Justin Timberlake from 2004, showing a conversation where Jackson is approached about collaborating with the pop star.

"They build you up," Jackson says, her words playing over footage of her brother getting arrested and the Super Bowl performance, where afterward, headlines like "Jackson banned from Grammys after Super Bowl stunt" ran.

"And once you get there, they're so quick to tear you down," she continues.

Part one of Janet premieres Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime and A&E. Watch the trailer above.

