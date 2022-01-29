Her name's not "Baby," it's Janet — Esquire if you're nasty

Janet had no desire to become a singer, but her father, Joe Jackson, a strict disciplinarian whose laser-like focus uplifted his family from poverty, had different ideas. When he heard a song that a young Janet had recorded on her own, he made the decision on her behalf: She would follow in her brothers' syncopated footsteps.

But originally, the youngest Jackson wanted to go to college to study business law. According to Joe Jackson's longtime secretary, he always thought Janet would be even bigger than Michael. After he managed her career as a teenager, Janet famously fired her father before embarking on a successful solo career.