Jane and Sutton try mushrooms in exclusive Bold Type sneak peek

In its final season, The Bold Type is trying some new things. Or at least its heroines are trying some new things.

At this point, it's fair to say that Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) all have a lot on their plates. And when work decisions become overwhelming in the next episode of Freeform drama, we'll see the New York City besties try something new: Micro-dosing.

EW has an exclusive clip from the next episode, which sees the moments after said micro-dosing. In the Scarlet office, both Jane and Sutton are feeling the effects of mushrooms, so much so that Jane's wondering if they took too much. The first sign that they did? Sutton's spending her time cuddling the furniture in the fashion closet. As Jane says, "We're tripping balls!"

Jane and Sutton try mushrooms in Bold Type sneak peek Katie Stevens in 'The Bold Type.' | Credit: Freeform

Watch the full clip above.

The Bold Type airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform.