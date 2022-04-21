Jane Seymour looks back at Dr. Quinn, Wedding Crashers, Live and Let Die, Smallville, and more

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman (1993-98))

"I was never supposed to do it. It was never even supposed to be made," Seymour says of her beloved CBS drama, which came to her at the end of her marriage to money manager David Flynn, who'd gotten her involved in some unfortunate deals. "We got married, we had two children, and then I had a devastating divorce in which I lost everything. I was like $9 million in the red, with lawsuits from every major bank, including the FDIC. I was penniless, homeless, with two children. And so I called my agent and said, 'I will do anything.'" So he sent her the role of Dr. Quinn. "I got the script at 10 o'clock that night. At 10 the next morning I had to say yes or no and go straight into wardrobe at noon and start filming at six the following morning. And I had to sign for five years." Seymour worried it would keep her from a comedy the folks at Paramount had been working on for her, but "they said, 'Oh, don't worry about it. It's a woman in the lead. It's a medical show. It's children and animals. It's dusty,' " meaning it was a Western, "and it's a period piece, and it's morality. It will never make it, so don't worry about it. It'll become a nice movie of the week, you'll be lovely in it, you'll make some money, and then you can do our show." But the minute Seymour stepped on set with Joe Lando ("my closest male friend, to this day"), she knew Dr. Quinn "just had a magic to it."