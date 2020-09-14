See Jane Lynch declare someone the Weakest Link in first trailer for NBC's reboot

Weakest Link type TV Show network NBC genre Game Show

If you've ever wanted to see a game show like Survivor meets Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, NBC has the show for you. Alternatively, if you've ever wanted to see Weakest Link hosted by Jane Lynch, NBC also has the show for you.

The network has unveiled our first look at its reboot of the beloved game show, debuting later this month. For those unfamiliar, Weakest Link sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to accumulate prize money up to $1 million over multiple rounds, with "chains" of consecutive correct answers increasing the amount of money that can be won. At the end of each round, the contestants vote to remove one player, dubbed the “Weakest Link," from the game.

The Weakest Link originated in the U.K. and spawned numerous international versions, including an American incarnation that aired on NBC from 2001 to 2003. The new version will remain true to the original, without any major updates in gameplay.

"Will there be clever questions? Oh yes, there will. Double-crossing contestants? Sure," Lynch teases in the video. The dramatic trailer showcases the game in action, along with Lynch's witty hosting banter ("Who's still hoping for a chance to buy a vowel?"), and of course, features her uttering that iconic phrase: "You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye."

Weakest Link premieres Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Check out the full trailer above.

Related content: