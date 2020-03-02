Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star Jane Levy teases upcoming episode where she’s the one singing

The tables are about to turn on Zoey...

In an upcoming episode of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Zoey (Jane Levy) finds that she's the one doing all the singing and dancing and thereby revealing all her innermost feelings, rather than seeing everyone around her perform and profess. "In episode 8, Zoey has a glitch in her power and instead of hearing other people singing to her, she sings her heart song to everyone," explained Levy during SCAD 2020's aTV Fest. And it gets worse: "Normally with this ability when people sing to me, Zoey’s the only one that hears it, but when I sing, everybody hears it."

Yup, that means that all Zoey secrets are on the table — and so is she, literally. "It causes a conflict for Zoey because she has to justify why she’s singing songs on top of tables in the middle of work," said Levy. "She also professes all these things that she’s kept inside, like, maybe she has a crush on somebody." Levy had to perform six different numbers for the episode which was a process she found "really scary" but ultimately a lot of fun.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

