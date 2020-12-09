Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson keep 'em guessing in first Name That Tune teaser

Can you name that tune?

Fox is bringing back the beloved game show Name that Tune, and EW has an exclusive look at the first teaser. The promo features host Jane Krakowski and bandleader Randy Jackson being playful with the contestants — Krawkoski calls for more cowbell, while Jackson brings back his American Idol catchphrase "It's a no/yes for me, dawg!" — and showcases some of the show's new gameplay.

Originally created by Harry Salter, Name That Tune follows a one-hour format that tests contestants' musical knowledge as they battle each other for cash and prizes through an assortment of games. The music on the new version will be played by a live band headed by Jackson.

"We're thrilled to bring the iconic musical game show Name That Tune back to television with this updated revival," said Rob Wade, Fox's president of alternative entertainment and specials, in a statement. "It's been beloved the world over for decades and we can't wait for a new generation of families to get to play along with the classic series at home."

Each episode consists of two standalone half-hour contests in which two contestants go head-to-head to race against the clock, testing their knowledge of songs. There is a rotating variety of games drawn from the original format of the show before they get to the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes their bank into the Golden Medley bonus round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.

Watch the video above for more. Name That Tune premieres Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.