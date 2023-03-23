"And in the top dresser drawer, you would freak out if you saw what's in there."

Jane Fonda surprises Drew Barrymore with a vibrator on air: 'Specially for you'

Jane Fonda's present to Drew Barrymore is about to get the internet abuzz.

The icon visited The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday with her Moving On costar Lily Tomlin and, as all good guests do, she came bearing gifts. During the interview, Fonda handed Barrymore a box. Inside? A bright blue vibrator, which the host proceeded to flaunt before her audience.

The trio had gotten into the topic of sex when Barrymore asked Fonda how she unwinds amid her hectic schedule. "Jane, you relax with baths and meditations," she said. "Is it true that there also might be an adult toy involved?"

Jane Fonda Gifts Drew Barrymore a Vibrator Drew Barrymore, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin | Credit: CBS

"Oh, there is," Tomlin confirmed, laughing as Fonda pretended to be flabbergasted by the accusation, before she added teasingly, "Am I sitting on it?"

"There's my bed. There's my dresser," Fonda replied. "And in the top dresser drawer, you would freak out if you saw what's in there."

Which, of course, meant that Barrymore desperately needed to know exactly what Fonda keeps in there — if only to help kick-start her own collection.

"What is in there!?" she shouted. "I need some help, Jane. Can you help me?"

"I will," Fonda said. "Just wait 'til we step outside of this room."

Or not! Because Barrymore then made a move for the innocent-looking box sitting on the table next to Fonda's chair.

"Take your hands off that!" the 9 to 5 star scolded the host, causing Barrymore to lurch backwards and apologize for her inappropriate behavior.

When Barrymore was safely back in her chair, Fonda gave her the surprise. "'Specially for you," she said. "I have an adult toy."

Jane Fonda Gifts Drew Barrymore a Vibrator | Behind-The-Scenes Drew Barrymore with her new toy | Credit: CBS

"You do?!" Barrymore cheered before pulling Fonda into a hug. "Thank you. Thank you so much!"

She opened the box to reveal the vibrator, which she put up to her ear like a phone. "Hello?" Barrymore asked in a gruff accent, sending Fonda and Tomlin into fits of laughter.

Barrymore has been open about how her views on both emotional and sexual intimacy have shifted over the years. But when she announced she may be getting out of the game in 2020, Fonda encouraged the Charlie's Angels star to have some fun and experiment with her romantic relationships, joking, "You can squeeze a little affair or two in there."

But until then…

