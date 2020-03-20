Jan is the 'Troy Bolton of drag' in soccer jock-heavy RuPaul's Drag Race clip

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

For this week's runway challenge, the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 are elbow-deep in balls — soccer balls, cotton balls, puffy balls made of fabric, of course — and EW has an exclusive sneak peek (above) at the jock that jumped out of beloved contestant Jan as a result.

As the 11 remaining queens prepare to hit the main stage in outfits inspired by and utilizing spherical objects for the show's perennial triple-lewk drag ball contest, New York City sisters Jackie Cox and Jan discuss the latter's past as a sports fanatic.

"Does this hurt you, seeing this soccer ball destroyed?" Cox asks Jan, who admits she used to play soccer for 13 years as a kid, as she takes a pair of scissors to a colorful ball. "No, it just [represents] the patriarchy!" Jan responds.

Later, in a confessional that also shows us a few images of little Jan playing soccer as a child, the performer discusses the difficulties of being a baby gay at a religious institution.

"Growing up in a Catholic school, it's not really great to be gay, and because I played sports, I think people kind of gave me a little bit of a pass," Jan remembers. "They thought, 'He's really athletic, so he can't be that gay!'"

Jan immediately goes on to put all of that to rest, however, revealing that she refers to herself as the "Troy Bolton of drag" (Zac Efron's character from Disney's High School Musical) because, as she says, "I do love sports, but I also love some musical theater. I love to belt it out!"

RuPaul's Drag Race continues tonight at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW's exclusive clip from the new episode above.

