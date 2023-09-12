It's time for some dancing 101.

Jamie Lynn Spears joins the cast of Dancing with the Stars for season 32

Britney Spears may be the girl in the mirror, but her sister is going after the mirror ball.

On Tuesday, ABC announced that Jamie Lynn Spears will be part of the season 32 cast of Dancing with the Stars.

Spears is the third celebrity contestant to be announced for this season of the popular reality competition. She will join the previously announced Vanderpump Rules star Adriana Madix and The Bachelorette herself, Charity Lawson. The remainder of the season 32 cast, including the pro dancers who will compete for the Mirror Ball trophy, will be announced Wednesday on Good Morning America.

Jamie Lynn Spears Jamie Lynn Spears | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The actress first came to prominence playing a younger version of her more famous sister, pop star Britney Spears, in the 2002 film Crossroads. Spears went on to her own career on tween show Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2008. She recently reprised the series' title role in a sequel film, Zoey 102, which follows the cast of characters, now in their 20s, over the course of a friend's wedding. Additionally, Spears has appeared on Netflix's Sweet Magnolias as Noreen Fitzgibbons.

Dancing with the Stars is returning to ABC this fall, after a one-season stint streaming live on Disney+ (where it will also be available this season). Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return, though fans will certainly note the absence of late head judge Len Goodman. It will also now air on Tuesdays.

Following Tyra Banks' exit as cohost during the off-season, Dancing with the Stars will feature two hosts. Alfonso Ribeiro will return to his hosting duties and former pro-dancer Julianne Hough is back with the show, this time behind the mic.

Dancing with the Stars twirls back to ABC on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

