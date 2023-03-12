Mother approves of the impersonation.

Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to Chloe Fineman's SNL Oscars sketch: 'Mommy thinks you are funny AF!'

Jamie Lee Curtis approves of impressionist extraordinaire Chloe Fineman's interpretation of her in Saturday Night Live's Oscars-themed cold open from this weekend.

Curtis, nominated for her first Oscar at tonight's ceremony, shared a side-by-side photo of herself alongside Fineman's pitch-perfect reimagining on Instagram and captioned the post, "Mommy thinks you are funny AF!" She also quipped that she'd like her glasses back in an Instagram Story.

Fineman donned a replica of Curtis' dress at this year's SAG Awards to enthuse about her nomination in the red carpet sketch, where she also referenced her stint as an Activia spokesperson and proved that she truly is, in the words of Ariana DeBose, "all of us."

Jamie Lee Curtis and Chloe Fineman Jamie Lee Curtis and Chloe Fineman | Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images; Will Heath/NB via Getty Images

Who is she wearing on the red carpet? "Kirkland by Costco," Fineman's Curtis responded. After praising Best Picture nominee Tár as "iconic, vivacious, carnivorous, queer" and "hands down the funniest movie of the year," Fineman went on to defend DeBose's viral BAFTAs rap, taking cues from Curtis' own impassioned defense of the star.

Fineman's Curtis concluded by stating that she would not attend the ceremony but was on the way home because "it's way past mommy's bedtime." Curtis went viral earlier this week after she revealed that she turned down an Oscars nominee dinner, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., because "mommy goes to bed early." She declared, "There's nothing good happening with me after 9 o'clock."

Other highlights from the cold open include Kenan Thompson as Mike Tyson, the Academy's new head of security, outlining measures following Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap last year, and Bowen Yang as George Santos pretending to be Tom Cruise. Watch the cold open above.

The 95th Academy Awards airs tonight on ABC at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST with host Jimmy Kimmel.

