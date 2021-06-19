Jamie Foxx's sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! canceled at Netflix after one season

Titular request granted.

Netflix has canceled Jamie Foxx's sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! after one season, EW has confirmed. The actor was reportedly involved in the decision to end the series, which debuted on the streamer in April. Deadline first reported the news of its cancellation.

The comedy was inspired by Foxx's relationship with his daughter Corinne, who also produced the series. Recalling one real-life embarrassing moment to EW, the younger Foxx recalled, "I was cheering at my final game in high school, and I look into the crowd and my whole family is there in T-shirts with my face on them. It's 15 people, and my dad is the ringleader." So, presumably, the show was not canceled out of a lack of potential story lines.

The elder Foxx played the owner of a cosmetic company as well as several other characters on the series, while Kyla-Drew portrayed his onscreen daughter. The show also reunited Foxx with his In Living Color costar David Alan Grier, who played a character loosely based on Foxx's stepfather.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is the latest in a string of cancellations at Netflix, which also recently axed the superhero saga Jupiter's Legacy and the teen drama Grand Army after their freshman seasons.