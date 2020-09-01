Jamie Foxx to star in Netflix comedy series inspired by his relationship with his daughter

Jamie Foxx is stepping into that most hallowed of roles: sitcom dad.

The Project Power actor is heading back to Netflix to star in and produce a new comedy series, inspired by Foxx's relationship with his daughter Corinne, who is also producing. The series, titled Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, will costar Foxx's fellow In Living Color alum David Alan Grier and teenage actress Kyla-Drew. Bentley Kyle Evans, who co-created Foxx's 1990s WB sitcom, will serve as showrunner.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me will mark Foxx's first regular role on a scripted series since The Jamie Foxx Show's conclusion in 2001. He currently hosts the Fox game show Beat Shazam and took on the role of another sitcom dad, George Jefferson, on ABC's first Live in Front of a Studio Audience special. Corinne Foxx, incidentally, played Good Times' Thelma Evans on the second special, and also appeared in last year's horror sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.

The elder Foxx will next be seen — or rather, heard — as the main character in Pixar's upcoming film Soul, currently scheduled for a November release.