The boxing legend says he hopes the series 'inspires and entertains' his fans.

Jamie Foxx is taking a bite out of Mike Tyson's life for his next major project.

Martin Scorsese will executive-produce the Oscar-winning actor's turn as the boxing legend in the upcoming biographical limited series Tyson, billed as an authorized chronicle of the namesake sportsman's life.

Foxx will star on and produce the series alongside Scorsese, Antoine Fuqua, and Rick Yorn, with the real-life Tyson's Legends Only League producing as well.

Jamie Foxx, Mike Tyson, Martin Scorsese Image zoom Jamie Foxx will play Mike Tyson and executive produce alongside the legendary boxer and Martin Scorsese. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images; John Lamparski/Getty Images; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The project is set to span Tyson's life as he rises to become "one of the most legendary boxing figures of all time," per a press release.

"I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time," Tyson said in a statement. "With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains."

A premiere date and network has yet to be announced.

