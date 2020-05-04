On The CW drama, the actress plays an FBI agent in town to investigate a string of disappearances.

Roswell, New Mexico type TV Show network The CW genre Sci-fi,

Drama

There's a new face in Roswell, New Mexico.

In an exclusive clip from Monday's episode of The CW extraterrestrial drama, Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton interrupts Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) as their rummaging through Cameron's abandoned car looking for clues. Clayton plays FBI Agent Powell, so naturally she's a bit irked to find them going through a potential crime scene and tampering with federal evidence. Of course Liz has something to say about that, telling the agent, "Forgive us for lacking faith in the criminal justice system."

EW previously announced that Clayton would be joining the show as a recurring guest star, as Powell shows up to investigate a string of disappearances. According to the network, “When someone she loves goes missing, she discovers that the town is home to more buried secrets than she bargained for.” Little does she know what she's getting into...

Clayton is also known for her roles on Designated Survivor, opposite Kiefer Sutherland, and most recently Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Related content: