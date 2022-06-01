In the world of Outlander, the s--- regularly hits the fan — but Claire takes that quite literally in a season 6 deleted scene.

https://spe-dct.cimediacloud.com/mediaboxes/23a6afa2ae4d4c0ea252523297002d26 Credit: Starz

EW can exclusively share this deleted scene from episode 6, "The World Turned Upside Down," in which Claire (Caitriona Balfe) tries to get to the bottom of what could have caused the MacNeils to fall ill and spread a deadly disease on the Ridge. Jamie (Sam Heughan) visits her in her surgery to see what she's up to and is aghast to find her examining human feces, as she searches for a sign of bacteria that she recognizes.

Outlander is coming to DVD and Blu-ray on Sept. 6. The Collector's Edition boasts an array of bonus content, including deleted scenes like the one above, "untold" scenes that fill in the stories of fan-favorite characters, blooper reels and more.

Season 6, which was abbreviated from 12 episodes to 8, concluded its run back in May. But the cast of the Starz hit are already hard at work on season 7, which we can only assume will premiere sometime in 2023.

Outlander s6 DVD release

"What we can say is there will definitely be conclusion to some of this, some of these threads will have been tied up early on," Caitriona Balfe previously told EW of the next season. "And we will then have a lot of new characters join that are going to be very meaningful to the series."

Indeed, one of those new characters has already been announced — the adult version of William Ransom, Jamie's bastard son and the adopted son of Lord John Grey (David Berry). Charles Vandervaart is joining the cast to don William's red coat.

Executive producer Maril Davis also teased a super-sized seventh season and the arrival of the American Revolution. "This is our biggest season yet," she said. "We have so many storylines. So many different places. The trajectory — we cover so much terrain. I really feel sorry for our production designer, art department, costume designer and her team. It's such a huge season. We almost can't wrap our arms around it. It's not only the extra four episodes, it's just, the Revolution is here. It's going to be really exciting."

Watch the clip above for more.