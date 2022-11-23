James Van Der Beek says his daughter discovered his cry-face meme and uses it on him

The infamous Dawson Leery crying meme has found a new (and apropos) audience.

Dawson's Creek alum James Van Der Beek, the face behind the viral meme, shared that his eldest daughter Olivia, 12, has discovered the viral meme — and even uses it on him when necessary.

"For some online learning, we got [the kids] iPads and they immediately discovered memes," Van Der Beek told PEOPLE. "So it started, my eldest sent me a meme of myself." When he sent her a meme of himself dancing, "she immediately hit me with the cry face," he said. "I thought, 'That's aggressive.'"

Dawson's Creek James Van Der Beek Screen grab James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery in 'Dawson's Creek' | Credit: Columbia TriStar Television

The dad of six said that when it comes to explaining his fame to his children, he tries to be "really honest about all of my experience with it, about what it means and what it doesn't." Van Der Beek said, "It's been an interesting thing to navigate but I think. . . they only kind of get it."

"I feel like everybody on this show cried more than I did and I was the one who got caught in the loop!" Van Der Beek said of the meme. Jackson quipped, "It's not how many times you cried. It's how you cried."

Still, Van Der Beek appreciates the meme just as much as the internet — and his daughter — does. "I love it. It's my favorite thing about the whole show," he joked at the time. "It's hilarious to me that you can work for six years on a show. . . and it gets boiled down to three seconds. It's a perfect way-of-the-internet."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: