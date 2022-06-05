James Marsden to return for Westworld season 4

Marsden joined his costars at the ATX TV Festival in Austin to share the news Saturday.

James Marsden is powering back on.

The actor will return for season 4 of Westworld, HBO announced Saturday at the ATX TV Festival in Austin. Marsden, who portrayed the late host Teddy Flood in seasons 1 and 2 of the neo-western dystopian series, made a surprise appearance alongside co-creator Lisa Joy and costars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan, and Aurora Perrineau during the show's panel.

Teddy met his demise in season 2's violent penultimate episode, turning a gun on himself after Dolores (Wood) changed his programming and turned him into a "monster." Joy and Co. remained mum about Marsden's role in the fourth iteration during the panel, noting only that Wood's new character will go on a date with a man who looks like Teddy, per Deadline. Yes, Wood will play someone new, seeing as Dolores died in the season 3 finale.

"Dolores is dead," Joy said during the panel. "But I really like Evan and she's also kind of clinging so I had to bring her back. We write a whole new character for her." Wood will resurrect as a character named Christina residing in New York once the series returns June 26. As for Marsden, he teased, "Sometimes you have to go away to come back."

