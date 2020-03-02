James Lipton, Inside the Actors Studio host, dies at 93

Image zoom Anthony Behar/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

James Lipton, who hosted Inside the Actor's Studio from 1994 to 2018, has died at the age of 93.

Lipton's wife, Kedakai Turner, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died early Monday at his home in Manhattan from bladder cancer.

"There are so many James Lipton stories," Turner also told TMZ, "but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with." Reps for Lipton did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

On Inside the Actor's Studio, Turner interviewed everyone from the late Robin Williams to Scarlett Johansson. The concept was part masterclass for students, part entertainment in discussing the craft of acting and the actors' lives. A young Bradley Cooper in 1999, years before appearing in films like Silver Linings Playbook and A Star Is Born, sat in the audience for a taping of an episode with Sean Penn.

Lipton's last interviewees, before the show was rebooted with a series of rotating hosts, were The Good Place's Ted Danson, Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig, Johansson, and the cast of HBO's Girls.

Born in Detroit on Sep. 19, 1926, Lipton's career began in radio, but he went on to serve as an actor, writer, producer, choreographer, and more. He notably appeared as Warden Stefan Gentles on Arrested Development, though his career in the 1950s included stints on The Goldbergs, Guiding Light, and You Are There. He also served as Dean Emeritus of the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University in New York City.

In 2007, Lipton received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Daytime Emmys and, in 2013, he won an Outstanding Informational Series or Special award from the Primetime Emmys for Inside the Actor's Studio.

Related content: