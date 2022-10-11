Days of Our Lives actor James Lastovic found after being reported missing in Hawaii

The actor is safe and sound after he was reported missing over the weekend.

Days of Our Lives alum James Lastovic and his roommate are safe and sound after being reported missing in Kauai, Hawaii.

The actor and his roommate Nevin Dizdari were reported missing after they never returned to their resort, Hanalei Bay Resort, on Sunday. They were last heard from at 1:30 p.m. local time, when they texted their hostess Carrie Flanders for information about Kōkeʻe State Park and Shipwreck Beach, where they presumably intended to hike and cliff dive.

Flanders' husband confirmed to EW that Lastovic and Dizdari were located safely on Tuesday after getting lost and losing cell reception during a hike. A representative for Lastovic also confirmed the pair has been found. Furthermore, the Instagram account of Dizdari's sister posted a story reading, "UPDATE: my sister and James are okay, they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now."

James Lastovic attends the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 10, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. James Lastovic | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The developments come after Lastovic's mother, Lucienne, issued a plea on Instagram to help locate her son, noting that he and Dizdari failed to make their flight back to California on Monday. She also noted that the two left all of their belongings at the resort, which had been turned over to the police.

The Kauai Police Department didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Lastovic is best known for his role as Joey Johnson in Days of Our Lives, whom he portrayed between 2015 and 2017 and again in 2020. He also starred as Christian Keene in Insatiable opposite Debby Ryan. Lastovic recently made an appearance in the 2021 film This Game's Called Murder.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.