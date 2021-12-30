Drama kings: One Tree Hill reunion ignites memories of the iconic series for James Lafferty and Michael Trucco

You can take the actors out of One Tree Hill...

On Wednesday, James Lafferty and Michael Trucco enjoyed a mini One Tree Hill reunion at a park. The two actors who played Nathan Scott and his uncle Cooper Lee, respectively, posed beside a large sign, which they edited to read "One Tree Hill."

Trucco shared a photo from their catchup on Instagram, captioning the pic: "Sign seems legit. Always a good day when I get to spend time catching up with my buddy/nephew."

Lafferty later re-shared Trucco's photo, writing, "Just hangin' with Uncle Cooper" as a caption on his Instagram story.

One Tree Hill ran on the WB and then the CW from 2003 to 2012 and starred Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray as estranged half brothers who love basketball but hate one another. Naturally, as they get older and compete for the same spot on the high school team and the same girls, they eventually grow closer. The series also starred Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush.

